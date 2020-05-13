Jermain Defoe Was Inspirational – Tottenham Youth Boss On Session With Talents

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur academy manager Dean Rastrick has thanked Rangers striker Jermain Defoe for his inspirational session with the academy players and believes that the youngsters will take the veteran's advice on board.



The 37-year-old was involved in a Q&A session with the Tottenham talents, where he shared some of his experiences with the players.













Giving an assessment of the session, the academy manager said that it was helpful for the players, who could learn about the requirements and dedication needed to survive at the top level for so long.



“The Q&A with Jermain and his story was both inspirational and inspiring for our young players and we really appreciate him spending some time with us”, Rastrick told his club's official site.





“JD spoke about the requirements and dedication needed to have a career at the top level and about his obsession, drive and determination to be the best striker in the Premier League.







"Hopefully our young players will take his messages on board and follow in his footsteps.”



Young striker Kion Etete also gave his opinion about the session,l insisting that it is a privilege to learn the techniques about the game from some of the best in the game.





Etete now hopes to take all the instructions on board and act accordingly.



“Jermain gave us some incredible insight into his career and spoke about motivation as well.



“It was great and I was able to absorb a lot of points that he made.



"He spoke about maintaining that winning mentality in training as well as in games and explained to us how in every shooting session when he’s training, he feels he has to score every goal and settles for nothing less.



"That’s obviously a massive help when it comes to playing games and a brilliant example for us as young players to try to follow.”



Despite now being firmly in the twilight of his career, Defoe is committed to playing until at least the summer of 2021, having put pen to paper to a contract with Scottish giants Rangers.

