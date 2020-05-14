Leeds United Linked Cyle Larin Not Keen On PAOK Switch

Follow @insidefutbol





Besiktas striker Cyle Larin, who has been linked with Championship side Leeds United, has rejected advances from Greek club PAOK.



Larin is currently on loan at Belgian club Zulte Waregem, where he has established himself as their first-choice striker after struggling to make an impact at Besiktas.













The Canadian signed for the Super Lig side in January 2018 from MLS club Orlando City, but has found life difficult in Istanbul.



Larin's heroics in Belgium have seen him attract attention from several clubs, including Leeds and Greek outfit PAOK.





A move to Greece seems to be off the table for Larin though as, according to Turkish daily Takvim, he has rejected the idea of moving to PAOK.







The news will be a boost for Leeds' hopes of landing Larin in the summer, however recently the 25-year-old indicated his first choice is to stay at Besiktas.



The striker has rejuvenated his form at Zulte Waregem, with the Canadian scoring seven goals and registering 10 assists in his 29 league appearances.





Zulte Waregem finished the Belgian top flight season sitting in ninth place and have an option to sign Larin on a permanent basis.

