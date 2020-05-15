Beautiful Footballer – Rangers Coach Hails Gheorghe Hagi

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has hailed Romania legend Gheorghe Hagi, dubbing him a "beautiful footballer".



Considered by many to be the greatest Romanian player of all time, the former attacking midfielder plied his trade for both Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, while he enjoyed a hugely successful spell at Galatasaray in Turkey.













On the international stage, Hagi won 124 caps for Romania and played at the 1990, 1994 and 1998 World Cups, along with Euro 1984, 1996 and 2000.



Beale admits he tuned in to watch Hagi in action in the United States in the 1994 World Cup and remembers a superb goal he scored.





The Rangers coach wrote on Twitter: "What a beautiful footballer Gheorghe Hagi was.







"I remember an incredible goal he scored for Romania in the USA 94 World Cup.



"I was 13 yrs old and stayed up late to watch that game.





"Left footers are different!!"



Beale is currently coaching Hagi's son, Ianis, who is on the books at Ibrox on loan from Belgian side Genk.



The 21-year-old joined Rangers in the January transfer window and the Gers have an option to sign him on a permanent basis this summer.

