Leeds United Players Keen For Training Return Says CEO

Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear has insisted the club's players are keen to head back to Thorp Arch to train in small groups.



The Whites sit top of the Championship table, but have not played a game since March, with the season suspended.













The EFL is planning to restart the Championship, even though League One and League Two are in doubt, and plans are being made for players to return to training, albeit in small groups at first.



Kinnear explained that Leeds will follow the example of clubs in the Premier League and twice-weekly testing will be carried out, with him having no doubt over the safety of the training environment.





He insists that the Leeds players are now raring to get going and return to training.







“Details around return-to-training protocols have become more granular, allowing our medical and performance team to interrogate them and finalise plans how they will be applied to Thorp Arch”, Kinnear was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“Our protocols will align with the Premier League and twice-weekly testing and sanitising procedures will ensure that our training ground is one of the safest environments for anybody to return to work to.





“Our players are now stepping up their individual training programmes and are eagerly anticipating returning in small groups.”



If the Championship does not manage to complete its season then the EFL may be in a weaker position to demand three clubs are promoted to the Premier League from its ranks.

