He’s Who I Want To Be Similar To – Rangers Talent Trying To Model Game On First Team Star

Rangers talent Kai Kennedy has revealed he is looking to emulate Gers star Ryan Kent and is bidding to learn as much as possible from the former Liverpool winger.



Kent spent last season on loan at Rangers from Liverpool, with his performances pushing the Scottish giants to splash the cash and sign him on a permanent basis in the summer.













Big expectations have been attached to young winger Kennedy, who featured in the Scottish Cup against Stranraer earlier this season.



He is looking to continue his development, with an eye on first team star Kent, someone he feels that he can work to emulate.





"All the boys are good, but the one I want to be similar to is Ryan Kent, just the way he plays and the way he takes his chances and gets goals and assists", Kennedy told Rangers' Digital Programme.







"That is what I want to do.



"I take in as much as I can and learn from him every day and I just want to keep doing that."





Kennedy also admitted that he feels he needs to hit the back of the net more often, something he is working on in training, adding goals to the assists which are already part of his game.



"I hope to get more chances and hopefully get in the first team. That is what I am trying to do.



"I'm also trying to get more goals. I get a lot of assists, but I'm just trying to get more goals and work on my finishing every day in training.



"I'm hoping to show what I can do, push myself every day and try and get more appearances", the teenager added.



It remains to be seen whether Kennedy will receive another opportunity to feature for Rangers this season, with the campaign suspended.

