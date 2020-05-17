Former Leeds Boss Fears Back To Drawing Board For Whites If No Promotion

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson thinks that the Whites may have to go back to the drawing board if they miss out on promotion to the Championship this season.



Leeds sit top of the Championship table with the season currently suspended and are hoping to be able to restart as they look to lock up promotion.













The club have invested heavily in terms of wages, recruiting head coach Marcelo Bielsa, while also committing to the big money buys of Helder Costa and Jean-Kevin Augustin in the summer.



It has been suggested if they do not go up then Bielsa will go and star players such as Kalvin Phillips will be sold.





Former Leeds boss Grayson is crossing his fingers for the Whites to go up as he thinks finances may mean it is back to the drawing board if they do not.







Grayson told the Daily Star: "There's such a golden ticket at the end of the season in the Championship, so clubs gamble.



"Hopefully Leeds do get promoted and then there's no financial issues.





"If not, it might be a case of back to the drawing board.



"They won't be the only club who have been desperate to get back to the Premier League and have invested a lot of money into it."



Struggling Premier League clubs have floated the possibility of not promoting teams from the Championship if the second tier is unable to complete its season.

