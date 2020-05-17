XRegister
17/05/2020 - 16:32 BST

I’m Also Tottenham Fan, Look Up To Harry Kane – Rangers Talent Makes Admission

 




Rangers talent Chris McKee has admitted that he follows Tottenham Hotspur closely and looks up to Harry Kane. 

The Gers beat off competition to land McKee from Northern Irish club Linfield and the striker is rated as a bright prospect within the youth ranks.  


 



The teenager helped Rangers Under-17s win the Alkass International Cup in Qatar and is bidding to continue his development at the Scottish giants.

He counts himself as a Rangers fan, which was key in the Gers tempting him to join, and told the club's Digital Programme: "It means so much to me as a Rangers fan. I had offers to sign for other clubs and to go elsewhere on trial, but once Rangers came in for me I didn't want to be anywhere else."
 


Striker McKee admits though that he also has soft spot for Premier League outfit Tottenham and regularly tries to take pointers from prolific hitman Kane.



Former Spurs star Jermain Defoe is on the books at Ibrox and McKee watches the veteran's movement and finishing up close too.

"I am also a Spurs fan and I look up to Harry Kane too", he revealed.
 


"I like to watch how he plays the game and of course Jermain Defoe. It is great to watch his movement and finishing quality."

McKee was given a taster of the UEFA Youth League by Rangers earlier this season and featured in a 2-2 draw against Swiss outfit Young Boys.
 