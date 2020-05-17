I’m Man Utd Fan, Try To Play Like He Did – Rangers Talent On Admiration For Red Devils Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers starlet Lewis MacKinnon has revealed he is a Manchester United supporter and is trying to model his game on one of the Red Devils' legendary centre-backs.



Young MacKinnon joined Rangers from Linfield in Northern Ireland and is bidding to continue his development in the youth ranks at the Glasgow club.













The defender signed for Rangers last summer along with another Linfield youngster in the shape of Ross McCausland.



MacKinnon revealed that as a centre-back he likes to be aggressive, but also show composure when he has the ball at his feet.





Due to being a Manchester United fan, MacKinnon says he takes his cue from former Red Devil centre-back Rio Ferdinand, who he loved watching in action.







"I would say I am an aggressive centre half. I like defending, but I am also composed on the ball as well", he told Rangers' Digital Programme.



"I look up to Rio Ferdinand. I loved watching him and Nemanja Vidic at Manchester United. I am a Manchester United fan as well, so I try and play the way he did."





The Rangers talent also revealed that he has settled well at Ibrox and is full of praise for how he has been welcomed by all at the Glasgow giants.



"I feel so settled at Rangers, the lads are all dead on and so helpful.



"I have been well looked after by all the staff and couldn't really ask for anything else.



"This is a great place to play and everyone has made me feel so comfortable so I can focus on football", he added.



Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has not been shy about involving youngsters in the first team set-up and MacKinnon will be hoping to catch his eye.

