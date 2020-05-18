Arsenal and Manchester United Receive Corentin Tolisso Boost

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso.



Despite the suspension of football being poised to have an effect on the transfer market this summer, Manchester United are expected to still be in a position to add to their squad, while Arsenal could also try to make signings.













Manchester United are claimed to be working on a deal to sign Tolisso, with Bayern Munich happy for the former Lyon man to move on for the right price.



Arsenal too have been credited with an interest, while Atletico Madrid and Inter are also admirers of the 25-year-old schemer.





In a boost for the Premier League clubs keen on Tolisso, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, the midfielder has a preference for a move to England.







He is keen to test his mettle in the Premier League and would like it to be his next step.



The midfielder has struggled for regular game time at the Allianz Arena this season, managing just 637 minutes of Bundesliga action.





Capped on 21 occasions by France, Tolisso has a contract with Bayern Munich which still has a further two years left to run.

