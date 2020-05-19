Michael Carrick Could Still Play In Premier League – Luke Shaw

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw thinks that Michael Carrick could still play in the Premier League, despite having been retired for two years.



Carrick made over 450 appearances for Manchester United as he shone under legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson and hung up his boots in 2018 to move into coaching.













He is currently working as first team coach at Manchester United, something which brings him into regular contact with the squad, including Shaw.



Shaw sees glimpses of Carrick in training and thinks that even now, having been retired for two years and being due to turn 39 in the summer, he could still play Premier League football; he also thinks Carrick was underrated as a player.





“I’ve got a little feeling that David Beckham is maybe a little bit underrated, but the one that stands out for me is Michael Carrick”, Shaw told his club's official site.







“I think not just for United – he was massively underrated for England as well.



"When I first joined United, he was getting a bit older but he still had so much quality. He’s still got it now, to be fair.





“I genuinely think he could still play in the Premier League, based on what we sometimes see from him in training.



“I don’t think he got the recognition he deserved and when people do look back at important players for United, you look at all the trophies he won, and he was a key member of the team in that era.”



Carrick picked up five Premier League titles at Old Trafford and was part of the team that won the club's last top flight title, seven years ago.

