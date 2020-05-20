Rangers Were Clawing Way To Points – Celtic Legend Says Lead Would Have Got Bigger

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend Roy Aitken feels Rangers were scrambling to pick up points towards the end of the season and believes if the Scottish Premiership had been played to a finish then they would have been further adrift of the Bhoys.



Rangers were chasing the Bhoys down in the league, closing the gap to two points with a game in hand, before both teams left for Dubai for their winter breaks.













The Hoops came back from the break and put on impressive performances, while the Gers struggled to pick up points after coming back, and when the season was declared finished earlier this week, were trailing Celtic by 13 points.



Questions have been raised by some about Celtic being handed the title, but Aitken thinks if the league had continued then Rangers would have slipped further behind.





Aitken stressed if he was a Gers fan, he would be concerned that his side were struggling to pick up points on a regular basis.







“It wasn’t that Celtic came back after the break and found their feet – they came back and changed things around a bit”, Aitken was quoted as saying by the Glasgow Times.



“They were winning games comfortably, scoring a lot of goals and there was a real fluency to the team.





“Rangers were clawing their way to the points they got.



“If I was at Ibrox, that would be the real concern.



“I can understand their frustration when there were games still to go but I honestly believe that Celtic would have kicked on and stretched that lead.”



Celtic will now be looking to claim a tenth league title in a row when the new Scottish Premiership campaign rolls out.

