Schalke All But Certain To Lose Everton Loanee

Schalke are set to lose the services of Jonjoe Kenny this summer, despite wanting to keep the Everton defender.



Kenny is on loan at the Ruhr giants from Everton for the season and has been handed regular game time by Schalke coach David Wagner.













The Englishman has impressed with his performances at Schalke and the club have been keen to keep hold of him heading into next term.



However, Everton want Kenny back and, according to Sky Deutschland, it is 99 per cent certain that Schalke will lose him this summer.





Kenny has experienced football week in, week out at Schalke, starting no fewer than 27 games for the club.







It remains to be seen if the 23-year-old will be given a similar number of games back at Goodison Park under Carlo Ancelotti.



He played in Schalke's 4-0 defeat at the hands of rivals Borussia Dortmund at the weekend, completing 87 minutes.





Schalke currently sit in eighth place in the Bundesliga standings and are next in action at home against Augsburg this weekend.

