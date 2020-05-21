Jeremie Boga’s Agent Comments On Chelsea Buy-Back Clause Question

Follow @insidefutbol





Jeremie Boga's brother, who also works as his agent, has admitted he is in the dark on whether Chelsea will trigger their buy-back option on the winger.



Chelsea sold Boga to Serie A side Sassuolo in 2018, but made sure to include a buy-back clause in the agreement, putting them in pole position to decide the player's future.













Boga's performances in Italy with Sassuolo have made him a man in demand this summer and Napoli are keen to land him.



Atalanta are also interested and Boga's brother Daniel admits further sides are admirers of the Ivorian wide-man.





Asked about recent contact with Napoli, Daniel told Italian outlet Calciomercato.com: "Yes with Napoli, Atalanta and other European clubs."







Chelsea though remain in control and Daniel concedes he is in the dark as to the Blues' intentions.



Asked if Chelsea will trigger the buy-back clause, the agent-brother replied: "This, at the moment, I cannot tell you."





Boga, 23, has made 24 appearances for Sassuolo in Serie A over the course of the season so far, chipping in with an impressive eight goals, including strikes against Inter, Fiorentina, Juventus and Roma.

