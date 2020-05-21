Valencia Could Turn To Chelsea Star If Player Departs

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga is a target for La Liga giants Valencia if they offload Jasper Cillessen, with Ajax’s Andre Onana on the Blues shortlist as a potential candidate to replace the Spaniard.



Kepa sealed his move to the Premier League by signing for Chelsea in the summer of 2018 for a record-breaking transfer fee of £71.6m, making him the world’s most expensive goalkeeper.













However, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard benched the Spaniard in four of his last five games before the hiatus in European football.



Valencia are prepared to look at selling their goalkeeper Cillessen and could move for Kepa if he does leave, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.





It is claimed Chelsea are eyeing Ajax’s Onana as a potential replacement, with the Cameroonian ready to move on to the right club.







Kepa's contract with the Blues lasts through to the summer of 2025.



The shot-stopper has made 25 Premier League appearances for Chelsea this season, but has struggled to win over Lampard.





It remains to be seen how much Chelsea would demand to let Kepa leave permanently, though a loan switch has also been floated as the goalkeeper looks to play regularly ahead of Euro 2021.

