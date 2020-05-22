100% Interested – Departing Rangers Star Has Eye On Next Destination

Follow @insidefutbol





Departing Rangers star Andy Halliday has admitted he would be interested in a move to the MLS, as he starts to assess the options for his next career step.



The midfielder is leaving Ibrox when his contract at Rangers expires this summer and a switch across the water to the United States has been floated.













The die hard Rangers fan has admitted he would find it tough to turn out for another team in Scotland, but moving to ply his trade in the MLS is something which appeals.



Halliday is determined to remain as in shape as he possibly can, as he deals with the emotions of his Gers exit, to then look at the options he has for the next step in his career after Rangers.





"I can’t [imagine himself playing for another Scottish team]", Halliday told The Athletic.







"I don’t mean any other club disrespect by that.



"I’d 100 per cent be interested in MLS.





"It’s something that has been growing over the years and there are big names who they’ve attracted but the news [of leaving Rangers] is still pretty raw so I’m just trying to keep myself as fit as possible and assess my options", he added.



Halliday, 28, made a total of 152 appearances for Rangers during his time on the books at Ibrox and played under Mark Warburton, Pedro Caixinha and Steven Gerrard.

