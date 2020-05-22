XRegister
22/05/2020 - 14:42 BST

Leeds United Tipped For Revised Sponsorship In Event of Promotion

 




Leeds United are likely to revise their shirt sponsorship situation if they win promotion to the Premier League, according to The Athletic

The Yorkshire giants are in pole position to win promotion to the Premier League if the EFL restarts the Championship, while they would finish top of the pile if the season is declared over and settled on a points per game basis.


 



However, if the Championship does not complete its season then some Premier League sides may argue against allowing promotion to take place.

If Leeds do become a Premier League club then they are likely to revise their shirt sponsorship situation. 
 


The Whites are currently sponsored by 32Red, but the deal was signed with the club in the Championship and not the Premier League.



Leeds could look for a revised agreement with 32Red to reflect their new status as a Premier League club, or opt for a new sponsor.

Being a Premier League club would mean a big jump in the value of Leeds' sponsorship deals.
 


It remains to be seen whether the Championship season will restart, with the Premier League pushing ahead with its initial steps before a resumption of the campaign in June.
 