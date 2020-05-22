Superb Attention To Detail But No Clue On Scottish Football – Departing Rangers Star On Pedro Caixinha

Follow @insidefutbol





Departing Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday insists that Pedro Caixinha had no clue about what the Scottish Premiership was like, but admits the Portuguese did have superb attention to detail.



The 49-year-old tactician was handed the Rangers job in 2017 as the Gers looked to close the gap on rivals Celtic.













Caixinha, who shipped Halliday out of the club on loan, flopped despite being backed in the transfer market and was sacked as Rangers manager in October of the same year.



Halliday believes that Caixinha struggled at Ibrox because he had no grip on what the Scottish top flight was like and how teams sought to play against the Gers.





The 28-year old though admits that he found Caixinha to have good attention to detail on the defensive side of the game.







“It was the exact opposite of being told I wasn’t his player. He kept telling me how he wanted to build a team around me”, Halliday told The Athletic.



“I don’t want to bad-mouth anyone but he wasn’t the right man for the job and had no clue what the league was like.





“His attention to detail in the defensive side of the game was superb but he’d have watched Motherwell play Kilmarnock and he would say, ‘This is how they are going to play’.



“We all knew that they ain’t coming to Ibrox and doing that as we’d have 80 per cent of the ball.



“My relationship turned pretty sour with him pretty quickly.”



Caixinha bounced back into management with Mexican club Cruz Azul, leading the club to two trophies, but resigned in September last year.

