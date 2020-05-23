Arsenal Now Considered Favourites For Serie A Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal have emerged as the favourites to land Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik, it has been claimed in Italy.



The Gunners could look to make additions to their squad through the summer transfer window and may yet even lose the services of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.













Milik's future at Napoli is under the scanner and he has been linked with Italian champions Juventus.



However, Juventus have not had contact with Napoli over the Poland international and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Arsenal are now the favourites to land Milik.





It is claimed that if Dries Mertens signs a new contract at Napoli then Milik, who has a year left on his contract, is increasingly likely to be sold.







A move abroad is the most probably outcome for Milik, with Arsenal leading the chase for his services.



Napoli secured Milik from Dutch giants Ajax in the summer of 2016, splashing out around €35m to take him to the south of Italy.





He has regularly been amongst the goals in Serie A and it remains to be seen in which league he will be playing his football next term.

