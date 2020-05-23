No Newcastle United Contact With Target’s Agents, Magpies Dealt Blow

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United have not been in touch with Lucas Hernandez's representatives, despite claims they want to sign the Bayern Munich star.



The Magpies are set to enjoy a big injection of funds when a takeover involving the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia goes through.













The Premier League side are already being linked with a host of big money moves for players across Europe and it has been claimed they are keen on Bayern Munich defender Hernandez.



However, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Hernandez's representatives have not heard from the Magpies or any other clubs.





And in a blow for Newcastle if they are plotting a swoop, Hernandez is not planning to leave Bayern Munich.







The France international has struggled to play on a regular basis for the Bavarians since joining last summer from Atletico Madrid.



He feels happy at the German giants though and does not want to leave.





Bayern Munich forked out €80m to sign Hernandez from Atletico Madrid and handed him a five-year contract.

