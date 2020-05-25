Don’t See How He Walks Into Liverpool’s Team – Reds Legend On Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve Nicol thinks if Timo Werner makes the move to Anfield then he will have to accept he is not going to the club as a guaranteed starter.



RB Leipzig’s Werner has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield in the upcoming transfer window, with the striker’s exploits in front of goal garnering plaudits.













Liverpool already have an established front three with Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah starting as a trio for the Reds, with Klopp’s side finding regular success with their entrenched forward line.



As such, Nicol does not believe that Werner would be able to walk into the Liverpool team and stressed the German must accept that if he makes the move.





He is also of the view that Jurgen Klopp cannot guarantee any new signing a regular spot in the side.







“How do you turn around and say to Salah, Firmino or Mane that you are not playing? I don’t see how he [Werner] walks into Liverpool’s team”, Nicol told ESPN FC.



“I think that all the speculation about him going to Liverpool, well at the end of the day, it’s going to be down to whether Werner wants to go somewhere where he knows he’s going to start.





“You can imagine [Erling] Halaand going to Dortmund, they are putting an arm around him saying, ‘you’re our man, you are our centre-forward, you’re our starter’.



“You can’t do that if you are Jurgen Klopp. You can’t guarantee anybody coming into the club, never mind the team, that they are a guaranteed starter.



“I couldn’t say that he walks into the Liverpool side.”



Werner scored a hat-trick against Mainz over the weekend taking his season tally to 24 goals in 27 games.

