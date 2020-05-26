Leeds United Can’t Wait To Return To Action Insists Whites Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper has revealed the Whites squad are keen to get back to playing games as soon as possible, as they look to wrap up promotion to the Premier League.



The EFL is still aiming to complete the Championship season despite concerns from some clubs over the feasibility and costs involved in doing so.













Clubs have been able to resume training in small groups and some feel it will take weeks to get players back up to speed to play games.



Cooper insists that fitness is not going to be a big issue when football resumes but says that games are not merely won by gaining 100 per cent fitness, but something more.





And Cooper insists the Leeds players are desperate to get back onto the pitch as soon as possible.







Asked if fitness can give Leeds the edge, Cooper was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post: "I hope so.



"But football games aren't won solely with fitness so we have got to polish our tools again, get familiar with the style again and I am sure we will, it doesn't leave you.





"We will just polish those tools and crack on.



"We can't wait to get going, we are champing at the bit to get going and hopefully that won't be too much longer."



After missing out on the chance to win promotion last season, the Whites are close to achieving the goal this season, sitting top of the Championship with just nine games left.

