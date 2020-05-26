Southampton Ready To Make Offer For Serie A Defender, Impressed With Scouting Reports

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton are prepared to pay an initial €15m to sign defender Omar Colley from Italian Serie A side Sampdoria.



Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is looking to boost his defensive options in the summer transfer window and has zeroed in on Colley as an option.













The Premier League side sent scouts to watch Colley in action for Sampdoria in January and were pleased with what they saw, providing positive feedback.



Southampton are now ready to act and, according to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, are prepared to pay Southampton €15m plus bonuses for Colley.





Colley, who operates as a centre-back, has made 21 appearances in Serie A over the course of the current season, picking up nine yellow cards in the process.







The defender helped Sampdoria keep notable clean sheets in Serie A against Roma in October and AC Milan in January.



Sampdoria have the Gambia international under contract for a further two seasons and snapped him up from Belgian side Genk in 2018.





It remains to be seen if Colley's head is turned by the prospect of moving to the Premier League with Southampton.

