Crystal Palace Still Hoping To Keep Teen Talent

Crystal Palace are hopeful they can persuade in-demand starlet Jadan Raymond to stay at the club, according to The Athletic.



The left footed midfielder is out of contract this summer and has told the club he intends to depart when his youth deal expires.













He has interest from abroad, with Benfica, Vitoria and Valencia all having been linked with him.



Raymond can speak to interested parties from 6th June, but Crystal Palace are hoping he can be convinced to continue his development at Selhurst Park.





He has been offered a two-year scholorship with a professional deal to come into effect when he turns 17 years old.







Palace rate the 16-year-old highly and are not keen to lose him.



Raymond is viewed as a box to box midfielder who is comfortable with the ball at his feet. Although he operates centrally, he is able to play anywhere across midfield.





Crystal Palace would be able to claim compensation if they do lose Raymond, though if the teenager opts to head abroad then the sum would be a minimum fixed amount, rather than decided by a tribunal.

