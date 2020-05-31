Athletic Bilbao Skipper Comments On Marcelo Bielsa’s Footballing Knowledge

Follow @insidefutbol





Athletic Bilbao skipper Iker Muniain has admitted that he has never known a coach who knows as much about the game as Marcelo Bielsa.



The current Leeds United boss was in charge at Athletic Bilbao from 2011 until 2013 and led the club to the final of both the Copa del Rey and the Europa League.













Though Athletic Bilbao came out on the wrong end of both finals, he has continued to be lauded for his work at the Basque club, with current and former players speaking about him warmly.



Muniain played under Bielsa and the club captain admits that Bielsa made his mark on him, impressing him with his deep knowledge of the game.





"The great Loco Bielsa left great memories", Muniain was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.







"It was very demanding.



"Unfortunately we were left without a great prize, despite notable performances.





"He is the coach I know who knows the most about football in everything: concepts, analysis, videos…He has everything under control."



Bielsa is currently looking to steer Leeds back to the Premier League, where they have not played since 2004, and has the Whites sitting top of the Championship table and in pole position to secure automatic promotion.

