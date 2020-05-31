XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

31/05/2020 - 12:04 BST

If Not Attracted To Liverpool Now We Don’t Want You – Reds Legend Sure of Anfield Appeal

 




Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson believes the Reds are a hugely attractive prospect for players to join and insists if a target does not find a move to Anfield to be attractive then the Merseyside giants do not want them anyway. 

As European and world champions, and all but confirmed as Premier League winners for this season, Liverpool are widely expected to have their pick of players when the summer transfer window rolls out.  


 



Jurgen Klopp's style of football and the success he has enjoyed at Anfield has seen players attracted by a move, with Reds target Timo Werner speaking warmly recently about Liverpool.

Lawrenson thinks Liverpool already have several promising youngsters in the ranks who can start to make a first team impact, while he expects signings to be made over the summer.
 


And he feels if there is a target who is not excited by playing for Liverpool now then the club do not want them anyway.



"It looks like we bought one or two kids for the future as well and we will probably sign two or three players I would have thought in the off-season, whenever that is", Lawrenson said on Theatre by QE2 when assessing how well placed Liverpool are to continue enjoying success.

"It's easier now to attract the top, top players because we can pay the money, but also more importantly we've just got a real good team and a fab manager.
 


"If that doesn't attract you to play for Liverpool then we don't really want you."

Liverpool have been linked with a host of potential signings over the coming months, including Werner and Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

They could also see departures, with Xherdan Shaqiri attracting interest.
 