If Not Attracted To Liverpool Now We Don’t Want You – Reds Legend Sure of Anfield Appeal

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson believes the Reds are a hugely attractive prospect for players to join and insists if a target does not find a move to Anfield to be attractive then the Merseyside giants do not want them anyway.



As European and world champions, and all but confirmed as Premier League winners for this season, Liverpool are widely expected to have their pick of players when the summer transfer window rolls out.













Jurgen Klopp's style of football and the success he has enjoyed at Anfield has seen players attracted by a move, with Reds target Timo Werner speaking warmly recently about Liverpool.



Lawrenson thinks Liverpool already have several promising youngsters in the ranks who can start to make a first team impact, while he expects signings to be made over the summer.





And he feels if there is a target who is not excited by playing for Liverpool now then the club do not want them anyway.







"It looks like we bought one or two kids for the future as well and we will probably sign two or three players I would have thought in the off-season, whenever that is", Lawrenson said on Theatre by QE2 when assessing how well placed Liverpool are to continue enjoying success.



"It's easier now to attract the top, top players because we can pay the money, but also more importantly we've just got a real good team and a fab manager.





"If that doesn't attract you to play for Liverpool then we don't really want you."



Liverpool have been linked with a host of potential signings over the coming months, including Werner and Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.



They could also see departures, with Xherdan Shaqiri attracting interest.

