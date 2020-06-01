Liverpool Reach Agreement To Let Star Extend Loan Away From Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have agreed to let Harry Wilson see out the season on loan at Bournemouth, according to the Times.



Wilson is on loan on the south coast, but the agreement was due to expire on 30th June, meaning he would have potentially been unavailable for the Cherries as they look to complete the season.













However, Liverpool have agreed to extend Wilson's loan at Bournemouth and he will be available for Eddie Howe to call upon until the end of the 2019/20 campaign.



Wilson, who has seven goals to his name this term, will be able to play in Bournemouth's last nine games.





Liverpool officials are holding talks with several clubs over potential extensions to loan deals for Reds stars.







Clubs are looking to make sure they will still be able to call upon loan stars until the end of their fixture list this season.



Bournemouth are inside the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference and Howe will be hoping to steer his side to safety.





However, question marks still exist on whether relegation will be enforced if the Championship is unable to complete its remaining fixtures, or if the Premier League suffers a second shutdown.

