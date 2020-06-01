XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

01/06/2020 - 17:44 BST

Liverpool Reach Agreement To Let Star Extend Loan Away From Club

 




Liverpool have agreed to let Harry Wilson see out the season on loan at Bournemouth, according to the Times

Wilson is on loan on the south coast, but the agreement was due to expire on 30th June, meaning he would have potentially been unavailable for the Cherries as they look to complete the season.  


 



However, Liverpool have agreed to extend Wilson's loan at Bournemouth and he will be available for Eddie Howe to call upon until the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

Wilson, who has seven goals to his name this term, will be able to play in Bournemouth's last nine games.
 


Liverpool officials are holding talks with several clubs over potential extensions to loan deals for Reds stars.



Clubs are looking to make sure they will still be able to call upon loan stars until the end of their fixture list this season.

Bournemouth are inside the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference and Howe will be hoping to steer his side to safety.
 


However, question marks still exist on whether relegation will be enforced if the Championship is unable to complete its remaining fixtures, or if the Premier League suffers a second shutdown.
 