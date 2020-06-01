Tottenham Hotspur Positioning For Potential Swoop For Ligue 1 Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are tracking Rennes attacker M'Baye Niang, as they look to bolster their squad when the transfer window swings open for business.



Niang's displays for Rennes have seen him catch the eye of a number of clubs and he is set to be in demand this summer.













According to French sports daily L'Equipe, both Monaco and Lyon have made enquiries about the 25-year-old, but have yet to make a solid move.



He also has interest from the Premier League, with Tottenham claimed to be starting to position themselves for a potential swoop.





Marseille are another option for Niang within France and the attacker has been hunting for a large house in the region.







Niang found the back of the net 15 times in 36 outings for Rennes over the course of the recently concluded season and won plaudits for his performances.



He scored against both Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille in Ligue 1 and was also given the captain's armband on several occasions.





Rennes have Niang under contract until 2023 and will be in a strong position to dictate terms over his departure in the summer.



The French side, who will let Niang go for the right price, first want to line up a replacement and also snap up two centre-backs.

