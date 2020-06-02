Former Serie A Star Cautions Juventus Against Signing Chelsea’s Pedro

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Serie A defender Antonio Paganin has admitted that he does not feel Chelsea winger Pedro Rodriguez would be a smart signing for Juventus due to his age.



The Italian champions are expected to look to add to their squad when the transfer window opens again for business and Chelsea attacker Pedro is an attractive target for a number of clubs.













The soon to be 33-year old winger is in the twilight of his career, but with his contract set to expire at Chelsea will be available on a free transfer.



However, former Inter defender Paganin does not believe the World Cup winner would suit Maurizio Sarri at Juventus as he is of the view the Old Lady should look at younger prospects instead of signing an older player.





Paganin is also of the view that Pedro has not hit the heights at Chelsea than he did at Barcelona, but would understand the Spaniard being brought in as a squad player.







“No [he is not the right profile] because he does not have the characteristics”, Paganin told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato when asked about Pedro being the right fit for Sarri.



“He is already getting on in years. Juve must not think of the free [transfer] but of the right parametres for someone to look to the future.





“Juve need a different profile.



“If he is taken as a squad player, that is fine, but as an investment he is not worth the gamble.



“He comes from a period of Chelsea where he was too inconsistent and he was not the one we saw at Barcelona.”



Pedro has won the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Europa League with Chelsea, scoring 43 times in 201 appearances for the Blues.

