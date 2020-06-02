I’m Similar To Steven Gerrard – Rangers Sporting Director

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson has revealed that he has much in common with manager Steven Gerrard and insists the pair are pulling in the same direction to drive the club forward.



Wilson took over as Rangers sporting director after leaving his role at Premier League side Southampton and is expected to be busy this summer as he reshapes the Gers squad.













Gerrard will also have an input into which players Wilson should chase and which Rangers stars will be sold for the right price, with the pair set to work closely together.



For Wilson, he is dealing with a similar character to himself in the shape of Gerrard and revealed that he gets on well with the Liverpool legend. He also added that the club remain delighted to have Gerrard in the dugout and leading the charge.





Wilson was quoted as saying by the Evening Times: “Steven and I get on well as we are very similar.







“We are constantly trying to drive each other forward every single day



“We are trying to keep our foot on the gas to develop and make Rangers better.





“We are all behind Steven here and we are all really enjoying working with him.



"We are delighted he is enjoying being the Rangers manager and the pressure and intensity that comes with that."



Despite the premature end to the season, Wilson has already started strengthening the Gers for next season with the announcement of Ianis Hagi signing a permanent deal at Ibrox.

