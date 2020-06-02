Leeds United Seemed Good Step, They Really Wanted Me – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United defender Vurnon Anita has revealed that the Whites made him feel wanted and he was convinced that he could help the club win promotion to the Premier League.



Anita signed for Leeds in the summer of 2017 after his contract with Newcastle United expired at the end of the 2016/17 season.













The Dutchman struggled to nail down a regular spot in the side however and made just 18 Championship appearances during his first season on the books.



He then fell out of favour and was sent on loan to the Netherlands at Willem II, before then being released on a free transfer in the summer of 2019.





Anita admits that when Leeds came calling for his services they made him feel wanted, while he also thought that a switch to Elland Road offered a good opportunity of promotion.







“They really wanted me and I thought: why not?”, Anita told Dutch outlet Voetballzone.



“I had played against Leeds before and it was always a good club, a difficult opponent.





“It seemed a good step to win promotion with Leeds.



“Of course, I hoped that I would play a lot and become champion, that was the goal.



“Now there is more stability in the team and the club. When I came, there were just new owners and trainers.”



Anita made a total of 22 appearances for Leeds in all competitions during his time at the club.



While he was unable to seal promotion with Leeds, Anita did help Newcastle back to the Premier League the season before he made the move to Elland Road.

