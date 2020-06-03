Everton Club Keenest On Serie A Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton remain the team most keen on landing Napoli midfielder Allan this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.



Allan could depart Napoli when the transfer window swings back open for business and the Brazilian has attracted interest from several sides across Europe.













Paris Saint-Germain have been credited with an interest, along with Carlo Ancelotti's Everton, with the Italian tactician well aware of what Allan can do due to his spell in charge of Napoli.



And, according to Italian daily Il Mattino, Everton are the club most interested in landing Allan.





Allan has been on the books at Napoli since a 2015 switch to the club from fellow Italian Serie A side Udinese.







Napoli are planning for the 29-year-old's possible departure and are already looking at potential replacements.



It is claimed that Gennaro Gattuso's men have identified Cagliari's Nahitan Nandez as someone who could come in to fill the void left by an Allan departure.





It remains to be seen if Allan is tempted by the prospect of reuniting with Ancelotti at Goodison Park ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

