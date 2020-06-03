I’d Pick Liverpool Over Chelsea If I Was Timo Werner, Former Blue Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Craig Burley has admitted that if he was in Timo Werner's shoes he would pick Liverpool over Chelsea, despite being a former Blue himself.



Liverpool have been heavily linked with Werner in recent months, with the RB Leipzig striker speaking warmly about Jurgen Klopp's European and world champions.













However, Chelsea have emerged as another potential option for Werner, with the Blues tipped to spend this summer and potentially able to offer more guaranteed game time than Liverpool.



Ex-Blues midfielder Burley feels Klopp can convince Werner to join the club due to the fact that the German will receive opportunities at Anfield, with the Reds boss not able to play the same front three for 60 games a season.





While Burley understands why his former club would be interested in Werner, the 48-year old admitted he would prefer a move to Liverpool rather than the Blues if he was in Werner’s place and went on to add he would back himself as a player for game time after joining the Reds.







“You want to back yourself as a player as well. You’ll have a manager there in Klopp who will be very enthusiastic in trying to sell the platform to him”, Burley told ESPN FC.



“When we played, it was you played on a Saturday, you played on a Wednesday and you expected to play on a Saturday again if you are playing well enough. That just continued.





“If you got told you were left out of the side, you knew it wasn’t for a resting purpose, you were dropped.



“But the game has changed and the game is now about squads.



"And you have got to have a deep squad and a quality squad, and I think Klopp can sell this to Timo Werner that Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah, who have carried the load for Liverpool, are not going to play 50-60 games a year going forward.



“So, in that sense Liverpool are a great team to go to for him.



“I’m not surprised Chelsea are interested. He ticks every box for Chelsea. He can play wide, they have got wide players I know that, he can play through the middle, he works hard, his movement is good, he presses the ball when he’s not got it.



“It absolutely makes sense for them but if I had a choice at the moment, and the manager was selling me the club and the club was in the top of its game, then its Liverpool and then you back yourself for game time.”



RB Leipzig have continued to insist that Werner will not leave for less than his release clause of around €55m and it is unclear if any club will come forward with the cash for the striker this summer given the changed landscape of football.

