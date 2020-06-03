Rangers Yet To Close Door On Keeping Loan Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers have not ruled out signing Florian Kamberi on a permanent basis, but the striker is attracting attention from other clubs, according to the Evening Times.



The Gers swooped to snap up Kamberi from Hibernian on loan in the January transfer window and he was handed regular chances to impress by Steven Gerrard.













He won plaudits through his desire and work rate in a light blue shirt and a move to Rangers permanently is not off the table.



Rangers have not yet ruled out signing Kamberi, but with the club yet to make a firm decision, other sides are appearing on the scene.





It is claimed that clubs from the Championship in England, from Poland, Germany and further afield are mulling a move for Kamberi.







However, clubs across Europe have seen their budgets cut due to the suspension of football and the prospect of playing without fans.



Rangers did not include a specific purchase option in their loan deal with Hibs and may decide they are better spending their money elsewhere.





One club keen on Kamberi are Polish side Lech Poznan, who sit in fifth place in the Ekstraklasa after 27 games played.

