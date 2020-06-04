I Was Honoured When Marcelo Bielsa Did This – Leeds United Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Liam Cooper believes he has grown into the role of Leeds United captain and admits it was an honour when Marcelo Bielsa handed him the armband.



After taking over at the Championship club in the summer of 2018, the legendary Argentine tactician retained Cooper as the skipper of the side.













Cooper insists that it was a big honour for him and believes that he has grown into what it means to captain a club the size of Leeds.



When asked if he has been an inspirational leader, Cooper said via Leeds' official site: "I hope people believe that.





"A big one for me is trying to set an example and embracing the role.



"I certainly think I have come into my own in the last couple of years and for Marcelo to give me the armband was a real honour and one I’ve taken with pride."







Cooper also took time to insist that he always tries to be of help to his team-mates as he feels as skipper he has a duty to the other Leeds players.



"I’m always there if the lads have any issues and I want to be that vocal point for the team.





"You do have your own game to worry about, but when you are given that armband, you do have a sense of duty to the rest of the lads as well to see how they are feeling and set the example.



"Usually I try and do that by getting the lads up for the game before it and speaking to the lads with pointers to try and help them out and it does go a long way."



Cooper could go on to become part of Leeds history if he manages to lead the team to the Premier League at the end of the season.

