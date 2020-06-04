I’m Happier Assisting My Team-mates Than Scoring Myself, Newcastle United Winger Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has revealed that he is happier assisting his team-mates than scoring a goal himself.



The 23-year-old made the switch to Newcastle from French side Nice in August 2019 and since then has made 21 appearances in all competitions this season for the Magpies, contributing three goals and four assists.













Saint-Maximin scored the winning goal in the Magpies’ last competitive fixture in March against Southampton at St. Mary’s before the season came to a grinding halt.



However, the Frenchman has revealed that more than scoring himself, he is much happier helping his team-mates get on the scoresheet by way of assisting them.





Saint-Maximin told NUFC TV: “The break came at a bad time for me because I was feeling really good with my health, my body, with my partner, with everything.







"I'm just working out at home and even when we started to train now I am running a lot and trying to go back in good condition to help my team more in any way possible.



"I don’t think about only scoring goals for myself, I just want to help my partner to score, to help Miguel [Almiron] and Joelinton to score.





"I am more happy to assist my partner than to score a goal.



"We have 35 points, we have the FA Cup, and it is important to take it game by game.



"We know that a win against Sheffield [United] will take us to 39 [ed.38] points and afterwards we have eight games, which will be good for us and will make us feel more comfortable."



Newcastle are currently in 13th place in the Premier League table and with only eight points separating them from the top six.



The Magpies will be looking to hit the ground running in their first game back against Sheffield United, while they are also still involved in the FA Cup.

