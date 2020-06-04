Serie A Giants Hold Serious Interest In Celtic Man, View Asking Price As Problem

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan hold a serious interest in Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer, but are reluctant to meet the Bhoys' asking price.



Ajer recently parted ways with his long time agent, who claimed earlier this year that the defender was sure to move on from Celtic this summer.













The Norwegian is attracting interest and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, AC Milan are firm admirers of his talents.



They would like to snap up Ajer, but are reluctant to meet Celtic's asking price, which is claimed to be €20m.





Ralf Rangnick has been tipped to take a role at AC Milan and it is claimed the Rossoneri will run all options by the German before deciding which players to make moves for.







Ajer is entering the final two years of his Celtic contract and it is unclear if he will agree to sign an extension.



The 22-year-old has now picked up three Scottish league titles, two Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups during his time in Glasgow.





He has hit 129 appearances in total for Celtic and it remains to be seen if he feels that this summer is the right time to move elsewhere.

