Titles Go To Last Day, Rangers Had Two Games Against Celtic Left – Andy Halliday

Andy Halliday has indicated that there was still all to play for in the Scottish Premiership and insists the Rangers players were always going to feel they could reel Celtic in.



When the season was suspended Celtic held a 13-point lead over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, though the Gers had a game in hand.













There were also still two more meetings between the sides to be held, with Halliday admitting that the Gers would have known that both would be must win encounters; Celtic were handed the title after the season was ended early.



He concedes that Celtic were firm favourites to win the title, but indicated that nothing was done and dusted and the Rangers players would back themselves to close the gap.





Halliday said on PLZ Soccer: "There were still two Old Firm games to go and I'm not going to lie, Celtic were the favourites to go on and win the title.







"But Rangers have won two league titles on the last day of the season when Celtic could not beat Motherwell.



"Rangers have been seven points clear going into a title race and ended up losing the title. So it was a never say never scenario.





"Celtic were the favourites, but as players we are always going to try and think we can claw it back, take it game by game and then try and beat them", the midfielder added.



Halliday has now departed Rangers, with his contract having expired, and will not be at Ibrox for the Gers' attempt to stop Celtic winning another league title next term.

