Neil Lennon Delighted By Some Normality As Celtic Stars Prepare To Return

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has admitted that he is delighted that the players are set to return to training, something which he feels will bring some sense of normality back to the club.



The Bhoys were crowned champions for the 2019/20 season, with the campaign brought to an early close.













Players have had to train on an individual basis, but Celtic will become the first Scottish Premiership side to welcome their stars back for training, with safety measures put in place, from 11th June.



Celtic boss Lennon has expressed his delight in going back to training as he prepares his players for the upcoming season, with the Glasgow-based club looking to defend their title.





Lennon explained the players will be divided into smaller groups to decrease the number gathered in a single location, with players operating in different groups.







"It'll be groups of five, so we'll have two groups in the morning, two groups at lunchtime and two in the afternoon, so we'll get to see them all", Lennon said on Celtic TV.



"There will be certain protocols – for example, they can't go in the building, so everything will be done outside, which is fine, and we're just delighted that we can have sort of semblance of training.





"So, although we've got an 11 June start, hopefully within a week or two, we can start training in bigger groups and all that is for the process of getting ready for the first week in August."



The Bhoys will be looking to grab an elusive tenth league title in a row when the Scottish Premiership starts in August.

