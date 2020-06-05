No Wiggle Room For West Ham United On Loanee Price

Follow @insidefutbol





Slavia Prague are not willing to lower their asking price for Tomas Soucek, who is on loan at West Ham United, according to The Athletic.



Soucek is on loan at the London Stadium, with West Ham having snapped him up in the January transfer window to boost their battle against the drop in the Premier League.













The Hammers paid Slavia Prague a fee of £4m to sign Soucek on loan and the deal has an option for the Premier League side to keep him on a permanent basis, set at between £13m and £15m.



Soucek's loan at West Ham ends at the end of this month and it is claimed he is open to an extension to cover the season's remaining games.





The football landscape has now changed, with games set to be played without fans for the foreseeable future, however Slavia Prague are not open to revising their asking price for Soucek if West Ham survive.







The player has settled well in London, but there appears to be little chance of him staying at West Ham if the club are relegated.



It is unclear whether West Ham would be willing to pay Slavia Prague the previously agreed fee if they do stay up, with transfer fees across the game expected to dip over the summer.





West Ham's players took a ten per cent wage deferral in April, while boss David Moyes agreed a 30 per cent pay cut.

