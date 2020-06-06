I Need To Improve This – Tottenham Hotspur Talent Picks Key Areas

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur talent Ryan Sessegnon has identified the areas of his game he feels he needs to improve as he develops as a player, with both his defensive work and attacking work under the microscope.



At 20, the Fulham academy graduate is still becoming accustomed to life at the top level in English football and thinks that there are areas where he can make improvements.













He is tipped to have a big future in north London, but Sessegnon feels that he needs to look at improving the intensity he plays with when not in possession, as well as areas of the defensive side of his game.



"The part of my game I would like to improve the most would be my aggressiveness off the ball, tackling, getting close to people, stopping shots, stopping crosses", Sessegnon said via Twitter.





"On the flip side of that, I would like to improve my crossing as well in attacking areas, more efficient crosses."







Sessegnon also opened up on who he finds it the toughest to play against on the training ground, picking out Eric Dier as a tough opponent, while praising Lucas Moura for his effectiveness and namechecking Heung-Min Son.



He said: "To name a few I would probably say Eric Dier is a tough opponent to play against in training purely because when he plays at centre-back he is quick, he is strong, covers a lot of ground, is hard to get past sometimes.





"In the small sided games it's probably Lucas Moura.



"He is so direct, he dribbles quick, great agility, can go left, can go right.



"Sonny as well, purely for the same type of reason."



Tottenham will return to action on Friday 19th June when they take on Manchester United, while they are then next up against rivals West Ham United on 23rd June.

