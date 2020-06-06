Manchester City Tracking 28-Year-Old But Settled Player Not Keen On Transfer

Follow @insidefutbol





Sergi Roberto does not want to leave Barcelona, his entourage have insisted, despite Manchester City being keen on securing his services.



The versatile Spaniard has been linked with a potential move away from the Camp Nou, with Pep Guardiola a big admirer of his abilities.













It has also been suggested he could move to Juventus in a player swap deal, however according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Roberto does not want to go.



His entourage have been clear that he is happy at the club and, as he has just become a father, he wants stability.





However, while the full-back is not pushing to leave the Camp Nou, it is suggested that if Barcelona are ready to sell him, he will take account of the club's view.







He is also more likely to then give the green light to a move to Manchester City instead of Juventus.



Roberto shares the same agent as Guardiola and Manchester City are tracking him.





The 28-year-old still has another two years left to run on his contract at Barcelona and has made 29 appearances for the Catalan giants so far this season.

