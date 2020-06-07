Roma Mull Dejan Lovren and Jan Vertonghen as Chris Smalling Replacement

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are looking at Jan Vertonghen and Dejan Lovren as options to arrive at the Stadio Olimpico if they cannot keep hold of Chris Smalling.



Centre-back Smalling is on loan at Roma from Manchester United and the Giallorossi would like to keep hold of him heading into the 2020/21 campaign.













However, it is far from clear that they will be able to succeed and the club are looking at alternatives in the event Smalling does not stay.



Tottenham's Vertonghen and Liverpool's Lovren are on their list, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.





Vertonghen would be able to arrive on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract at Tottenham and would command a salary of around €3m per year.







Lovren meanwhile is tipped to cost between €4m and €5m.



The Croatia international defender was linked with a move to Italy last summer, but stayed put at Anfield.





He is down the defensive pecking order though and may be tempted by the prospect of regular first team football in Italy with Roma.

