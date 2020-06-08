He Was Identified Last Year – Rangers Sporting Director On New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson has revealed that new boy Calvin Bassey has been on the Gers' radar since the end of last year.



The 20-year-old has signed a four-year contract with Rangers to kick in when his current deal at Leicester City ends this summer.













Several other teams were keen on Bassey, but Rangers won the race and the left-back will be at Steven Gerrard's disposal next season.



Bassey, who shone in the youth ranks at Leicester, did enough to catch Rangers' eye and Wilson has revealed that he has been on the club's radar since last year.





Wilson has admitted that he is pleased with the acquisition and has stated that one of the club’s primary targets this upcoming transfer window is to add depth to their defensive line.







The sporting director told Rangers’ official site: “Calvin has a really bright future and we are pleased to have attracted him to Rangers.



“The scouting staff identified him at the end of last year and Steven and I have been tracking his situation extensively since then.





“His ability to play as a full back and centre back will provide us with new depth defensively and doing that was one of our primary targets for this summer.



“He is a young man bursting with enthusiasm and positivity and I know how excited he is to be continuing his journey under the guidance of Steven and the staff.”



It comes as no surprise to some that Wilson has already started strengthening the squad for next season, having already secured Ianis Hagi on a permanent deal last month.

