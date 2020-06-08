XRegister
08/06/2020 - 16:48 BST

Lazio Discuss Potential Swoop For Watford Contracted Attacker

 




Lazio have held discussions over a potential swoop for Watford striker Luis Suarez. 

The Serie A side want to strengthen their attacking options when the transfer window next swings open for business and a number of players are on their radar. 


 



Lazio supremo Claudio Lotito has held talks with Giampaolo Pozzo, with Suarez a topic of conversation as the Biancocelesti look at their options, according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera.

Suarez is under contract at Watford, but is currently on loan in Spain at Real Sociedad.
 


The 22-year-old Colombian has grabbed an impressive 17 goals in Spain's second tier this season, but has been booked on ten occasions in the process.



However, it remains to be seen if Lazio will make a move for Suarez, with Fenerbahce's Vedat Muriqi currently preferred.

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare is an admirer of the striker's qualities and knows him well. 
 


The Italian giants currently sit a lofty second in Serie A and on course to secure Champions League football for next season.
 