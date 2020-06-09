He Deserves It – Liverpool Coach On Veteran’s Contract Extension

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool head of goalkeeping John Achterberg believes that veteran custodian Andy Lonergan fully deserves a contract extension to take him through to the end of the 2019/20 season.



The 36-year-old initially joined the Reds as a back-up for their pre-season tour last summer, and did enough to earn a contract to stay at Anfield.













His deal was due to run out this summer, but the season is not now expected to end at the end of June and Liverpool have opted to lock him down to a short-term extension.



Achterberg took time to praise the veteran goalkeeper for his contribution to the team, not only providing cover for Alisson and Adrian, but also giving youngster Caoimhín Kelleher his valuable advice.





Achterberg also hailed Lonergan's chemistry with his fellow goalkeepers.







“Lonners initially came to the club because we had some issues with injuries at the start of the season and he was really good in training", Achterberg told his club's official site.



"He worked hard and got up to the level by putting good work in, so then we decided to bring him in for the season because of the situation.





“He fits in really well with the team, with all the players in the team. He gives advice to Caoimhin [Kelleher] along with the goalkeeper coaches and that’s good.



"He works well with the other ‘keepers – with Ali and Adri – and is well-liked by all of the players."



The Liverpool goalkeeping chief feels that Lonergan is good value for his extension and agreeing the deal was straightforward.



“He has a great mentality and has been a good help for us, so from that side he deserves the extension.



"He started the season with us and – as he said – he is really enjoying every day here, so for us it was no problem for him to stay and help in the last moment of the season."



Lonergan is yet to take to the pitch for Jurgen Klopp's team this season.

