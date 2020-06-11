XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

11/06/2020 - 13:53 BST

Newcastle United Target Not Priority For Chelsea, Only Fall-back Option

 




Chelsea are not likely to make signing Newcastle United target Philippe Coutinho a priority this summer, according to football.london

Coutinho has struggled at Barcelona since joining the club in a big money move from Liverpool and is currently on loan at Bayern Munich.  


 



The Bavarians will not take up their option to sign him on a permanent basis and Barcelona are already assessing options to again move Coutinho elsewhere.

Newcastle have been heavily linked with Coutinho and it is claimed the player's entourage are interested in the Brazilian being part of the project at St James' Park.
 


Chelsea have been linked with Coutinho, but Newcastle may be boosted in their hopes as it is claimed the Blues do not view him as a priority.



Frank Lampard's side are likely to see Coutinho as a fall-back option.

The Blues want permanent signings and it is claimed that Barcelona are again set to loan out Coutinho with an option to buy. 
 


The former Liverpool man has made 32 appearances across all competitions for Bayern Munich this season, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists.
 