Crystal Palace Drop Interest In Striker

Crystal Palace have dropped their interest in Michy Batshuayi, according to The Athletic.



The Belgian striker could be on the move from Stamford Bridge this summer as Frank Lampard's side look to move him on.













Batshuayi currently earns £110,000 per week at Chelsea and the Blues are keen to offload him.



The striker is looking to stay in London, but has no interest from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, while West Ham United have ruled out bidding to sign him.





Now in a further blow for Batshuayi, Crystal Palace have dropped their interest in signing him.







The Eagles are not keen to meet Batshuayi's salary demands and also feel his sell-on value is on the slide as he will turn 27 years old in October.



He only has a year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and it remains to be seen how much Chelsea will be looking for to sell him.





Chelsea forked out a substantial £33.2m to sign Batshuayi from Marseille in 2016.

