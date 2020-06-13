Liverpool Star Proposed To AC Milan As Potential Signing, Rossoneri Cold On Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has been proposed to AC Milan as a potential signing, but the Rossoneri are cool on snapping him up.



Grujic is currently on loan in Germany at Hertha Berlin and it is unclear whether he features in Jurgen Klopp's plans at Liverpool going forward.













The Reds could cash in on Grujic, who has also been linked with Lazio, and according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, he has been put forward as an option for AC Milan.



However, AC Milan are cool on the idea of signing Grujic.





The Rossoneri are expected to add to their squad over the course of the summer transfer window, but it may take a change of heart for them to chase Grujic.







Grujic became Klopp's first signing as Liverpool manager, with the German swooping to snap him up from Red Star Belgrade in the 2016 January transfer window.



The 24-year-old has been out on loan at Hertha Berlin since 2018 and has shone in the Bundesliga.





Liverpool paid just over £5m to take Grujic to Merseyside and he has been capped on eight occasions by Serbia at international level.

