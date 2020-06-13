This Is His Priority – Agent of Sunderland Star Tackles Transfer Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Benjamin Kimpioka's agent has spoken out on the forward's future, as he edges towards an exit from Sunderland.



The youngster is out of contract at Sunderland at the end of this month and has yet to agree to a new deal to stay at the Stadium of Light, meaning he will be a free agent.













He was offered a new contract in 2019 after he took his first senior team steps for Sunderland, but the player has been clear that he wants guarantees that his progress in the senior team will continue.



A number of clubs are aware of Kimpioka's situation, not least in his native Sweden, and his agent admits that approaches have been made from the forward's homeland.





The agent insists that Kimpioka's priority though is to extend his stay away from Sweden, with one proposal from a club in the player's homeland having been rebuffed immediately.







"There have been three clubs with varied interest", agent Martin Klette told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen.



"One of them wanted to sign him immediately, but have been refused.





"At present, his priority is to stay abroad, if possible in England, or elsewhere", the agent added.



It is suggested that the door is still open for Sunderland to keep hold of Kimpioka if they can present a proposal which meets with the youngster's expectations.



The 20-year-old forward was drafted into Sunderland's youth ranks from Swedish side Sirius in the summer of 2016 and they have been linked with being one of the sides interested in snapping him up.

