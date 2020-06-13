You Feel It – Rangers Star On Demands To Win Trophies

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers hitman Jermain Defoe has admitted he feels the weight of history on his shoulders to win trophies with the Gers.



Defoe was part of the Rangers squad that struggled to cope with the pressure of battling Celtic for the title in the second half of the season and the Gers ended the campaign empty handed.













The striker is under contract for another year at Ibrox and Rangers will be under even greater pressure next season to stop rivals Celtic from winning another title.



Defoe insists he understands and feels the pressure to win trophies and is keen to have medals to look back upon when he does leave Ibrox.





He is also of the view that if players cannot handle such pressure then they should not be playing for Rangers.







Defoe was quoted as saying by the Evening Times: "It's a massive football club and the demands are you have to win trophies, you look at all the great players before us and what they have achieved.



"You see these things around the training ground, you see these things at Ibrox, you feel the history when you walk into the place.





"And, of course, you want to come one day when you leave this football club, you can look back and say, 'You know what, I was a part of something special, and this is what we won'.



"If you're not thinking along those lines then you shouldn't be playing."



Rangers will start their campaign to land the Scottish Premiership title in August, with the new season in Scotland due to commence from 1st August.

